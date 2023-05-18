Davido Speaks On Joint Album With Chris Brown

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, has said he and American R&B star, Chris Brown may have a joint album in the works.

The singer who shared a video of himself and Chris Brown dancing to his hit track ‘Unavailable made this known at the latest episode of the Bootleg Kev Podcast, where he disclosed that they already recorded ten songs for their joint project.

“If I were to do a collab project or collab album with anyone from the states, it will definitely be Chris,” Davido said.

“Me and Chris got like 10 songs people haven’t heard. We’ve definitely talked about doing an album.”

He added that he likes working with Chris Brown because he will show up for video shoot and also go on tour with collaborators.

The singer stressed that he is also looking forward to working with American R&B crooner, SZA, and reggaeton artist, Bad Bunny.

In 2019, Davido worked with Chris Brown on ‘Blow My Mind’ and also featured on the deluxe version of Chris Brown’s ‘Brezzy’ album last year.