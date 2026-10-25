‘I Have Seen People Divorce After Two Month Of Marriage’ – Ruth Kadiri Warns Young Couples Against Marriage Pressure

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has advised young couples to avoid spending heavily on wedding ceremonies.

Naija News reports that the mother of two warned in a video posted on her Instagram page that elaborate celebrations can put unnecessary pressure on marriages.

Kadiri explained that some people enjoy dating and spending time with their partners but become afraid of marriage when they start thinking about the responsibilities and expectations that come with it.

She said: “I do think that big weddings put pressure on couples; it puts pressure on the marriage itself. Big weddings, it puts pressure on people, and they don’t seem to have realised that. They don’t seem to have realised that because I’m not just talking about spiritually or what; I’m talking about mentally.

“Do you know that people have a phobia, a fear? People naturally have a fear of what marriage is. But they could date, they will date this girl, love her, be with her every day, every day, every day and then after this whole damn ceremony, have you asked yourself what changed? Married, that wedding is part of what changed.

“So I do want to encourage people, young people, go to your father’s house, your mother, your father, your uncle, two, two people carry from inside, mother and father, two people, pay the bride price, go home. Want to do wedding, carry yourself, invite 30 people, go to court, from court come back home, call pastor, let him pray, drink wine and sleep. E go be like say you do birthday party.

“Do you know that this kind of things ehn, sometimes it takes you like six months to realise that you are married. When you have your event like this, later after, it be like okay, na true I don marry oh, na the marriage be this oh, na him be this that we dey so, wow. But when you put yourself under too much pressure, this desire to… I never had that kind of marriage, I didn’t and I feel like it’s part of why I’m successful. I’ve stayed this year; I can categorically say I’m successful because I’ve seen people marry for two months, then divorce. So me I don dey, I’m like seven years now so I can say I don try, I don try oh.

“No don’t play, Nigeria put too much pressure on us. Engagement, court, white wedding, traditional wedding, and people generally feel that if they don’t go through this process that their marriage will not work. People, you put yourself out there for people to easily poke. I’m telling you, some people who got married, they’ve not even been able to have a child because one bastard, forgive my language, who they invited for that marriage has done them like this. My sister, carry your bag, go house.

“This generation now, I need you people to change a lot of things. One of the things I want you people to change is the pressure parents put on their children to succeed and bring money home. I promise you, this generation needs to change it. “