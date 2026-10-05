The Garlic I Bought Turned Green – Ruth Kadiri Raises Alarm Over Fake Products In Nigeria

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has raised alarm over the circulation of fake and harmful products in Nigeria, warning that they pose a serious danger to the health and lives of citizens.

Naija News reports that Kadiri, in a post on Instagram, expressed worry that Nigerians often buy products believing they are safe for use, only to discover that some of them may be poorly made, contaminated or fake.

She said the problem affects different categories of products, including food items and medicines, and could expose consumers to serious health problems.

Kadiri recounted her personal experience after buying garlic, saying she blended it and later returned to find that it had changed colour and turned green.

She said the experience made her more concerned about the quality and safety of products being sold to Nigerians.

“Dear Nigerians, I’m speaking to you today with a heavy heart and deep concern about the circulation of fake products in our country.

“Every day, we buy different products believing they are safe, but sadly, some are poorly produced, contaminated, harmful and mostly fake. This is a threat to human life.

“A sick person goes to the pharmacy to get medication, hoping to get better, but gets worse. Imagine little children battling kidney failure due to fake product.

“I bought garlic, blended it, went upstairs and came back, my garlic had turned green. A lot of other people with their experiences.

“It’s not just a buying problem, it is a we problem. Most of these products are produced in our country by our people, destroying the lives and health of our people, regardless of what they have to lose as long as they make money.

“That is why we have to come together as a people. If you live in an environment where fake products are created, please speak up.

“You might be saving a child from kidney and heart failure or a family from losing the life of their benefactor. Never say it can never be you. NAFDAC, please pay attention to the lives of Nigerians”, she said.