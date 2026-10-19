Rigging 2027 Elections Could Spark Civil War – Utomi Warns

Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, has cautioned that any attempt to rig the 2027 general elections could plunge the country into a serious crisis.

Naija News reports that Utomi stated that rising public anxiety over electoral malpractice could have grave consequences if left unaddressed.

Utomi made the remarks in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, recounting his experience at an informal gathering in Manchester, United Kingdom.

He said he had attended a lunch to which the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, was invited, but the event soon turned into a session on the country’s political problems.

Utomi wrote, “I am in the middle of an accidental town hall meeting in Manchester in the UK. I came to a lunch to which Peter Obi was invited. I found food I looked forward to deferred for questions on the trouble with Nigeria.”

According to Utomi, many participants expressed concern over what they saw as some public officials’ confidence that the outcome of the 2027 elections had already been decided.

“Many of the questions suggest worry about the boldness of public officials in projecting rigging with results of elections of 2027 considered in the pocket,” he said.

He added that those at the meeting were eager to know how they could help prevent electoral fraud.

“They were energised to ask for how they could fight rigging,” he stated.

The economist warned that any move to subvert voters’ wishes could trigger a major national crisis.

“The determination to do whatever will prevent election malpractice suggests we may see a civil war if power tries to muscle the will of the people this time,” Utomi said.