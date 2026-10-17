Pat Utomi Reacts To Controversy Over Anthony Kila’s Professorial Title

Political economist and professor, Pat Utomi has defended the educational qualifications of political commentator Anthony Kila.

Naija News reports that a Premium Times investigation, published on October 3, 2026, found no evidence that a recognised academic institution awarded Akila the title of professor.

However, speaking via a post shared on 𝕏 on Saturday, Utomi condemned what he described as a disturbing pattern of online attacks and public humiliation.

He said he had known Kila since 2006, when they first met in Cambridge, England, while he was preparing to contest Nigeria’s presidency.

He clarified, however, that he had not personally examined Kila’s academic certificates or letters of appointment and could not independently verify the details of his educational qualifications.

Utomi dismissed claims that Kila had never attended school, calling them baseless and an insult to those who know the kind of person he is.

“If he has never gone to school, then those who have must ask for a refund,” he said.

Utomi expressed concern about what he described as a growing tendency to use social media to attack people over their professional backgrounds, warning that such campaigns could have devastating consequences.

He said he did not know who might be targeting Kila but argued that the attacks’ intensity seemed unusual.

Describing Kila as intelligent and a good person, Utomi acknowledged that he could not guarantee that Kila had never made mistakes.

However, he maintained that questioning whether Kila had ever attended school was unjustified, describing the suggestion as “spectacularly stupid”.