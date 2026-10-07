Politicians Spend Millions While Professors Can’t Fill Their Tanks With One Month Salary – Pat Utomi

Political economy professor Pat Utomi has claimed that Nigerian professors earn less than ₦500,000.

Utomi lamented the poor remuneration of university professors, adding that politicians are spending millions of naira.

Naija News reports that he shared his reservations in a post on 𝕏.

He also decried that 70% of Nigerians do not earn more than ₦100,000 in an economy where the prices of everything had increased significantly.

Utomi questioned why politicians should have enough money to splurge while professors can’t fill their tank with one month salary.

“Some of us in Nigeria earn less than ₦100,000 a month. That takes nearly two and a half times to fill the tank of my car, and I’m asking myself, is it possible that people even need to think of it?

“How much does a university professor earn in this country? Some work for government universities. They earn probably, at best, ₦500,000 a month.

“They probably live in an area where power will take up ₦150,000 or ₦200,000 of that money. How is it possible that people are still alive and going?

“Yet, I watched primary elections and saw politicians spending millions of naira. How can they have all that money when professors can’t even fill a tank with their entire month’s salary? What’s going on?” he asked.