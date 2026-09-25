The Day Obi Accepts VP Slot, I’ll Walk Away – Pat Utomi

Political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has backed Peter Obi’s bid for the presidency but said he would no longer support him if he decides to run as another candidate’s running mate.

Naija News reports that Utomi made his position known in a post on his social media page on Friday.

The former presidential candidate said his support for Obi was specifically tied to a presidential bid and that he would withdraw it if the former Anambra State governor accepted a vice-presidential slot.

He explained that his position was not driven by personal differences or loyalty to individual politicians, but by his view of the leadership direction Nigeria should take.

He said: “Peter Obi has my support for the presidency. But my position is clear, I am not supporting the idea of Peter Obi becoming somebody else’s Vice President. The day Peter Obi accepts a Vice Presidential position, I will walk away from his corner. I have said this plainly, and I stand by it.

“My concern is not about personalities. It is about the kind of leadership Nigeria needs and the direction in which we want our country to go. I have also argued that we should begin to rethink the age of those seeking executive office.

“The Nigerian presidency should not become a retirement home for politicians. I believe there should be a serious national conversation about limiting presidential and gubernatorial candidates to those aged 70 or below. These are principles I have stated publicly, and Nigerians should judge them for themselves.”