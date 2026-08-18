Osun Election Has Proven Every Evil Has Expiry Date – Pat Utomi

Political economist and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has said the recently concluded Osun State governorship election has shown that wrongdoing cannot continue forever.

Naija News reports that Utomi said the outcome of the election demonstrated that even people who may not appear worthy can play a role in stopping a political movement or changing the direction of events.

The economist made the remarks while reacting to the election in a post on 𝕏.

He said the development should serve as a lesson to those in power and those who believe political control can be maintained without considering the feelings of the people.

“If Osun elections proved a point, it is that evil has an expiry date and that even the unworthy can be used to stop the train. Righteousness does indeed exalt a nation and it’s opposite is a reproach to any people. Those who ignore the anger, hunger in the land and on the streets, and who believe their own propaganda, risk much in the rage of a people.

“These people who watched them make their once admired country, the ‘now disgraced’ carry pain hard to forget. Consequences abound. Nigeria is far too dear and the dreams of the founding fathers far too important for citizens to surrender in the face of narcissistic politicians”, he wrote.