Getafe Make Offer To Sign Free Agent Jadon Sancho

Getafe have made a formal contract offer to sign Jadon Sancho as the former Manchester United winger considers his next move as a free agent.

The Spanish club are keen to reach an agreement with the 26-year-old after his contract at Old Trafford expired earlier this summer. However, negotiations with his representatives could prove difficult as both parties work towards a deal.

Getafe sit 14th in La Liga and compete in the Europa Conference League. The club are looking to strengthen their squad with experienced players ahead of the new campaign.

They recently signed former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal, who joined on a contract until June 2027 after leaving the Spanish giants at the end of his deal in June.

Sancho reportedly prefers a move abroad rather than staying in England, although he is still considering other offers before making a final decision.

His potential switch to Spain comes after several loan spells away from Manchester United. He spent last season at Aston Villa, making 39 appearances as Unai Emery’s side secured Champions League qualification and won the Europa League.

The England international came on as a late substitute in the Europa League final against Freiburg, reaching a European final for the third consecutive season. He had previously featured in the competition’s final during loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

Chelsea had included an obligation-to-buy clause in Sancho’s loan agreement for the 2024-25 season but opted to pay a £5 million penalty to send him back to Manchester United after 41 appearances.

While considering his options, Sancho has continued training to maintain his fitness. One recent session took place at non-league club Flixton, prompting the North West Counties League side to clarify that he was not on trial with them.