Wage Demands Force Jadon Sancho Out Of Chelsea — Report

Jadon Sancho’s time at Chelsea is coming to an end—not because of form or fitness, but due to his wage demands.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have decided not to make Jadon Sancho’s stay permanent after failing to reach an agreement over personal terms, particularly his wages.

The English winger is now set to return to Manchester United when his loan expires on June 30.

Romano revealed that Chelsea were unwilling to match the high salary Sancho currently earns at Manchester United. Despite being interested in a permanent move, the club pulled out of negotiations after repeated attempts to lower the wage structure were unsuccessful.

Sancho, 25, joined Chelsea on loan last summer in a deal that included a £25 million buyout clause. He went on to make 41 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, scoring 5 goals and providing 10 assists—a productive spell that had initially encouraged Chelsea to consider a long-term deal.

However, salary demands proved to be a stumbling block the club wasn’t prepared to overcome.

Romano also noted that Sancho has no intention of remaining at Manchester United, further fueling speculation that he could be on the move again this summer.

The winger is now expected to seek a permanent transfer elsewhere as he looks to revive his career away from Old Trafford.

Previously, journalist David Ornstein reported that Chelsea had considered paying £5 million to terminate Sancho’s loan early, but ultimately chose to see out the agreement.