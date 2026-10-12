Corinthians Appoint Clarence Seedorf As Head Coach Until 2027

Corinthians have appointed former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf as their new head coach on a contract running until the end of 2027, with the Brazilian club battling to avoid relegation.

Clarence Seedorf, 50, returns to management for the first time since 2019, taking charge of a Corinthians side sitting 16th in the Brazilian top flight, just one place above the relegation zone with eight matches remaining.

Seedorf replaces Fernando Diniz, who left the club last week following seven consecutive league defeats. His immediate task is to halt the losing run and help Corinthians secure their top-flight status.

The Dutchman will inherit a squad that includes former Manchester United players Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard.,, to

Reacting to his appointment, Seedorf described the opportunity as both an honour and a major responsibility.

“Taking on this challenge is an honour, but also a huge responsibility. I am here to give my all and build a team that fights for every ball, every minute, every victory,” he said.

Seedorf last managed Cameroon in 2019. His previous coaching roles also included AC Milan, Shenzhen FC and Deportivo La Coruna, although his spells at those clubs failed to deliver the expected success.

His appointment marks a return to club football management after more than seven years away from the dugout.

Before moving into management, Seedorf enjoyed an illustrious playing career, retiring in 2014 after winning four UEFA Champions League titles. He lifted the trophy twice with AC Milan and once each with Real Madrid and Ajax.

He remains the only player to have won the Champions League with three different clubs.