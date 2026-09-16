Ronald Koeman Announces Death Of Wife Bartina

Dutch tactician Ronald Koeman announced the death of his wife, Bartina Koeman, with FC Barcelona and the Netherlands national team paying tribute to the former coach’s family.

Ronald Koeman shared the news on Instagram earlier today, September 16, describing his late wife as his “beautiful wife” and the family’s “dearest mother and grandmother”. “With intense sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to my beautiful wife, our dearest mother and grandmother,” he said.

FC Barcelona offered their condolences to the 63-year-old Koeman and his family, saying: “FC Barcelona and its supporters send their deepest condolences and affection to Ronald Koeman and his family for the passing of his wife, Bartina Koeman. May she rest in peace.”

The Netherlands national team also expressed their support for Koeman, his children, grandchildren and other family members. “We wish Ronald, their (grand)children, family, and other loved ones a great deal of strength and support in the face of this great loss,” the national team said.

Naija News gathered that Koeman and Bartina had been married for decades and have three children together. Koeman enjoyed a distinguished playing career before moving into management, where he coached Barcelona, Everton, Southampton, Ajax and the Netherlands.