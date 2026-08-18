Memphis Depay Agrees Pay Cut To Stay At Corinthians Until 2028

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay has agreed to take a pay cut to remain at Corinthians, after the Brazilian club initially decided against extending his contract due to financial concerns.

Memphis Depay, 32, has now reached an agreement with the Sao Paulo club on a new two-year deal that will keep him at Corinthians until 2028.

Club president Osmar Stabile confirmed that Depay reduced his financial demands after the pair held talks over his future.

“Everything’s fine, but it was hard work,” Stabile said. “Obviously, you can’t get an international star done very quickly. It was a lengthy process, but everything worked out.

“We had a personal meeting, and he managed to reduce numbers that his team couldn’t achieve. We did what was best for Corinthians, especially in financial terms.”

The agreement comes days after Depay accused Corinthians of “unacceptable behaviour” for withdrawing a previously agreed extension to the contract he signed in 2024.

According to ESPN Brasil, Depay has agreed to waive about R$21 million (£2.9 million) from the R$75 million (£10.6 million) the club owes him.

The new contract will reportedly earn him R$135 million (£19.1 million) over two years.

Corinthians will pay the remaining R$54m (£7.6m) debt in four instalments from January 2027. The club will lose the benefit of the discount if it fails to make the payments on time.

“He reduced it significantly,” Stabile added. “I don’t want to discuss numbers, but he made a considerable reduction because of the circumstances, because of his desire to stay, and because Corinthians needed to find a way to pay. I believe we can afford this contract.”

Depay has scored 20 goals in 79 appearances for Corinthians since joining the club.

He helped them win the Copa do Brasil in 2025 and the Supercopa do Brasil earlier this year.

Corinthians currently sit ninth in Brazil’s Serie A and had considered ending Depay’s stay because of their financial difficulties.

The former Manchester United forward remains the Netherlands’ all-time leading goalscorer. However, he failed to score in three appearances at the 2026 World Cup as the Dutch side exited in the last 32.