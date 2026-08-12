Memphis Depay Accuses Corinthians Of ‘Unacceptable Behaviour’ Over Contract U-turn

Memphis Depay has accused Corinthians of “unacceptable behaviour” after the Brazilian club decided against renewing his contract despite what the forward says was a previously agreed extension.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward joined Corinthians on a two-year deal in 2024 and is now a free agent after claiming the club withdrew from an agreement to extend his stay.

“This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial departments. Some people decided, however, to breach this engagement,” Depay wrote on social media.

“I didn’t want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly to preserve my interests.

“In the upcoming days I will speak publicly, but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned.”

Depay made 79 appearances for Corinthians, scoring 20 goals and helping the club win the Copa do Brasil in 2025 and the Supercopa do Brasil earlier this year.

Corinthians, who are currently seventh in Brazil’s Serie A, said financial concerns were behind the decision not to extend the 32-year-old’s contract.

“It became clear that taking on a new commitment of this magnitude would not be compatible with the financial balance we need to preserve to ensure the institution’s sustainability,” the club said in a statement.

“We recognise that this was a difficult decision, but it was undoubtedly necessary for the future of Corinthians.”

The club added that president Osmar Stabile would hold a press conference in the coming days to explain the decision.

Depay remains the Netherlands’ all-time leading goalscorer, although he failed to score in three appearances at the 2026 World Cup before the Dutch were eliminated in the last 32.