Why The Desperation As Elections Approach? – Opposition Criticizes FG’s 30-day Petrol Discount

Opposition parties have rejected the Federal Government’s proposed 30-day petrol discount, calling the intervention inadequate and a desperate move as the 2027 elections approach.

Naija News reports that opposition reaction followed Thursday’s announcement by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) would offer discounted petrol at its filling stations nationwide for 30 days, with priority given to public transport operators.

Oyedele said the intervention would enable NNPC to sell petrol at cost by temporarily forgoing its profit margins, rather than restoring the subsidy regime removed in May 2023.

He said, “We are offering a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters nationwide.”

In response, the Obidient Movement questioned the timing of the intervention, suggesting it was linked to the approaching 2027 general elections.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Communications, Onyeka Dike, the movement questioned why the government waited more than three years after removing the subsidy before introducing measures to reduce petrol prices.

Dike argued that Nigerians had endured high petrol prices, increased taxes, rising tuition fees and escalating food costs since the subsidy was removed.

He further urged Nigerians not to be swayed by temporary relief measures, insisting the country needed sustainable access to affordable fuel, food, and education.

He said, “For three years, Tinubu told Nigerians that the ‘baby steps of pain’ were necessary. Now, suddenly, a petrol discount is possible. So, what changed?” Did subsidy suddenly become good because Peter Obi said he would restore it? Why the desperation as elections approach?

“The pains were never necessary. They were policy choices. Three years of suffering cannot be erased by 30 days of petrol discount.”

Also reacting, Makinde’s Allied Peoples Movement Presidential Campaign Organisation, in a statement from its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, described the intervention as deceptive and a slap in the face to suffering citizens.

The organisation questioned why the government introduced a marginal reduction after substantial petrol price increases.

It further argued that limiting the intervention to NNPC filling stations for one month showed the administration’s inability to address rising living costs, and that Nigerians would not be swayed by the announcement ahead of the elections.

The statement read, “It is a slap in the face of the suffering citizens that, at the time they expected an impactful reduction in the astronomically high pump price of petrol, the Tinubu government came out on national media to announce an infinitesimal and ‘microscopic’ discount of N60.

“The question is, why is it that the Tinubu administration that is so quick in carrying out geometric increase in the price of petrol by up to 733% is now embarking on arithmetic ratio in decrease with a teeny N60 in a desperate attempt to score a cheap political point just because elections are around the corner.

“The fact that the minuscule reduction will only be on scantly located NNPC-owned retail filling stations and for a period of one month clearly shows that the Tinubu administration has come to its wits’ end and become bereft of solutions.

“What Nigerians desired and deserve is an impactful reduction in fuel price and not this dishonest act to hoodwink citizens ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

However, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari, in an interview with Punch said the company had already begun discounting petrol prices after obtaining approvals around the October 1 Independence Day celebration.

He said NNPC was prepared to prioritise economic stability and consumer welfare over immediate profitability.