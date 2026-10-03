The Tables Are Turning – Damilola Adegbite Speaks On Younger Men Dating Older Women

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has spoken about what she described as a growing change in the Nigerian dating scene, claiming that younger men are becoming more interested in older women.

Naija News reports that the 41-year-old actress made the observation in a discussion on her YouTube channel.

Adegbite said women have traditionally been made to feel that their chances of finding partners reduce after reaching a certain age.

According to her, that perception appears to be changing as younger men increasingly show interest in women who are older than them.

She noted that women in their late 30s and 40s are now receiving attention from younger men who are more open about their attraction to them.

She said: “When society made older women feel like once we have crossed a certain age, you should basically leave the dating market quietly. Meanwhile, the younger girls were supposedly getting all the attention. But now, the tables are turning.

“Honestly, I think Psalm 118:22 was onto something. You know that scripture about the stone which the builders rejected becoming the cornerstone? Maybe we should just say the older woman who was once overlooked has become the premium package.

“But seriously, why is this happening? A younger man will see a woman who is 38, 40 or 42 and say boldly, ‘I like you.’ And you are sitting there thinking, ‘Sorry, wait, are we doing this?’ And he is looking you dead in the eye like, ‘Yes, we are.’ And I think that confidence is attractive.”