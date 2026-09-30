Rivers Flood: ‘That Is Why We Have Funds’ – Rivers Assembly Tackles Fubara

The Rivers State House of Assembly has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to take urgent steps to address the flood situation in the state.

Naija News reports that persistent rainfall in parts of the state, including Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, had triggered flooding, with several houses submerged.

Reacting to the development, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule urged the governor to address the flooding affecting communities across the state.

Amaewhule, made the call on Tuesday when he visited some flood-ravaged communities.

During a plenary on Monday, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Linda Somiari-Stewart, raised a motion, drawing the attention of the lawmakers to the situation.

Following the motion, the Speaker and some lawmakers visited the affected areas in the state capital.

During the assessment visit, the Speaker said though the government may have taken some steps to tackle the issue, a lot still needs to be done.

He insisted that a lot has to be done for the people, insisting that it is the reason the government has funds.

“We are calling on the Rivers State Governor to take immediate steps to ameliorate the situation. That is why we have a government.

“That is why we have funds. A lot more needs to be done to help our people,” the Speaker said.