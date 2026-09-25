Iran Offers US Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz In Seven Days

Iran has offered the United States (US) a seven-day plan that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of talks between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi disclosed the proposal while speaking to reporters in New York on Thursday, September 24, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Naija News reports.

He said Tehran had sent the proposal to Washington through mediators and would reopen the strategic waterway at the end of the seventh day if certain conditions were met.

“We have introduced a plan to the United States through the intermediators that if certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz would be open at the end of the seventh day and talks would restart,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi did not disclose the full details of the conditions attached to the proposal.

However, he said they were not beyond what Iran and the United States had agreed to in June.

Reports by The New York Times and CNN said the proposal was delivered through an intermediary as Tehran and Washington explored ways to end the ongoing conflict.

A White House official also confirmed that the two sides were having “positive and constructive discussions through the mediators.”

Representatives of Iran and the United States held indirect talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week, marking the first such discussions between the two sides in months.

The talks came amid efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict and resolve the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have previously said the waterway could be reopened if the United States reduces military pressure and lifts its blockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian state media also reported that Tehran had demanded the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to fighting on all fronts.