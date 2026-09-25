ADC National Youth Leader, Sultan Bello Resigns

The National Youth Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sultan Bello, has resigned from the party, effective immediately.

Naija News reports that Bello announced his resignation in a letter dated September 24, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of the Ja’oji Gyadi Gyadi Arewa Ward in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

The former youth leader said his decision followed “extensive consultations, careful consideration, and deep personal reflection.”

In the letter, Bello said he did not take the decision lightly, and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve in the party.

He said, “After extensive consultations, careful consideration, and deep personal reflection, I write to formally tender my resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with immediate effect.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served and contributed to the growth and activities of the party during my time as a member. I sincerely appreciate the relationships, experiences, and lessons gained throughout my journey within the ADC.”

Bello also thanked his principal, former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for his support and guidance.

“I would like to express my profound appreciation to my principal, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, CON, for his guidance, trust, support, and the opportunity to work alongside him.

“I remain grateful for his confidence in me and wish him continued success in all his future endeavours,” he said.

Bello also thanked the ADC leadership, stakeholders, members, and supporters for the opportunity to serve.

“I also extend my appreciation to the leadership, stakeholders, members, and supporters of the African Democratic Congress for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the party,” he stated.

He consequently asked the ward leadership to formally accept his resignation and remove his name from the party’s membership records.

“I respectfully request that my resignation be accepted and that my name be removed from the membership records of the party with immediate effect.

“Please accept, Sir, the assurances of my highest esteem and regards,” he added.