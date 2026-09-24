The OK Movement That We Know, Did Not Authorize This Statement – NDC Rejects Oghulu

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared that the OK Movement led by John Oghulu is not recognized by the party.

The position was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the NDC Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada.

Naija News reports that the declaration follows an earlier statement by a faction of the OK Movement led by Oghulu, which vowed not to surrender its structure to the NDC.

Oghulu said the movement would not allow the NDC or any other organisation to absorb its national, state, local government, and ward structures.

He argued that the movement differed from conventional support groups, insisting it was an independent political organisation.

Continuing, Ughulu also rejected the description of the movement’s decision to establish a campaign council as “nonsensical”.

According to him, the movement comprises members of different political parties who support the NDC presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Recall that the NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, had criticized the activities of the OK Movement, saying support groups affiliated with political parties should not operate as rival structures.

Dickson spoke while receiving former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, into the NDC.

The former Bayelsa State governor said support groups were created to assist political parties and their candidates rather than compete with the parties for influence or control.

According to him, such groups should focus on mobilizing people at the grassroots, promoting the party and its candidates, and helping to build support for electoral activities.

Dickson said the NDC had made room for different support groups and was prepared to accommodate more groups interested in working with the party.

Reacting to Ughulu’s response to Dickson, Agada said Ughulu is working against the NDC and the Obidient Movement.

He added that the faction led by Ughulu is the one the NDC Leader was cautioning about working against the party.

The NDC spokesperson clarified that the OK Movement is working closely with the party for the 2027 election victory.

“The OK movement that we know, did not authorize this statement.

“The OK Movement that has been driving mobilization for the NDC across Nigeria is working closely with the party.

“The John Oghulu who authored this statement that you are circulating, is the one the National Leader was referring to in the video that is circulation on social media.

“He is working against the NDC and the Obidient movement,” Agada wrote on 𝕏.