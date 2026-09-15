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Dangote Reveals His Biggest Business Mistake

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By Justina Otio
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Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

Key Takeaways

  • Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, said his biggest business mistake was investing in the textile industry, which later collapsed and forced his company to shut down.
  • Dangote told Arise Television that Chinese and Indian dumping, plus weak policy protection, swamped local textile firms and made the business unsustainable.
  • Dangote said the shutdown led to almost 8,000 job losses, including 6,920 workers laid off at Nigerian Textile Mills in Ikeja, Lagos.

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has revealed that his investment in the textile industry was his biggest business mistake.

Naija News reports that Dangote disclosed this in an interview with Arise Television.

Reflecting on some of the challenges he encountered while building his business enterprise, Dangote stated that the textile business collapsed due to inadequate policy protection and what he described as dumping by foreign manufacturers.

He said, “My biggest business mistake was textiles.

“We were swamped by Chinese dumping and Indian dumping. So eventually we had to close down.” 

He said the closure had a significant impact on workers, particularly employees of Nigerian Textile Mills in Ikeja, Lagos.

Dangote disclosed that almost 8,000 workers were laid off across the textile business, with 6,920 of them coming from Nigerian Textile Mills in Ikeja alone.

We laid off a total of almost 8,000 workers, 6,920 workers from Nigerian Textile Mills here in Ikeja alone,” he said.

He said the experience shaped his approach to subsequent investments, stressing the need to ensure that businesses remain viable even when government protection is eventually withdrawn.

Dangote’s comments come amid ongoing concerns over the survival of local manufacturing industries and the impact of imported goods on domestic production and employment.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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