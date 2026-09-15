Having A Son Not My Priority, He Would Not Have Done Better Than My Three Daughters – Dangote

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has stated that having a son to carry on his family name is not a priority for him.

The billionaire explained that he is satisfied with his three daughters.

Naija News reports that Dangote, 69, stated this in an interview aired by Arise News on Tuesday,

According to him, he does not believe having a son would have produced better results than his three daughters, Mariya, Halima and Fatima.

He said, “That is not my priority because God controls everything. You can pray for God to give you a son, but he might be the one to take down the name of the family. Sometimes, when God doesn’t give you something, don’t push.

“I don’t think a son would have done better than the three daughters I have.”

Dangote’s comments came amid discussions about his succession plans and the future of his wealth. In July, his daughter, Halima Dangote, a trustee of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, disclosed that the family had agreed to dedicate 33 per cent of his estate to philanthropy.

Confirming the arrangement during the interview, Dangote said the family had signed an agreement ensuring that one-third of his wealth would go to the Dangote Foundation after his death.

“It’s a paper that we’ve signed an agreement that in case anything happens, because I won’t live forever, that one-third belongs to Dangote Foundation, and the foundation should pass that money to people,” he said.

Speaking about the lessons he would offer young people seeking to succeed, the businessman advised them to work hard, remain consistent and focused, and avoid rushing the process.

“Work hard, be consistent, focused and know what you want to do. You can’t be a jack of all trades; concentrate, you will get there, and don’t be too much in a hurry,” he said.