Four Policemen, Eight Villagers Killed In Benue Attack

Four mobile policemen and eight villagers were reportedly killed after armed attackers invaded Ayilamo community in Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, on Friday morning.

Naija News understands that the attackers, said to number more than 200, entered the farming community through Alufu Road in neighbouring Taraba State before advancing towards Ayilamo, where they allegedly opened fire on residents and set several houses ablaze.

Residents said the community, located along the Abinsi-Tyulen-Anyiin-Wukari road, had suffered repeated attacks by armed groups, prompting calls for increased security presence.

A resident, Tyolumun Ugande, told journalists in Makurdi that a detachment of mobile policemen stationed in the community engaged the attackers, who were reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons.

Ugande said the confrontation began on Thursday night and continued for several hours before the attackers withdrew.

He added that the bodies of four policemen were discovered in the bush on Friday morning.

According to him, eight villagers were also found dead following the attack, while several houses were reportedly destroyed by fire.

Another resident, James Udough, said Friday’s incident was the second time in a month that mobile policemen deployed to Ayilamo had reportedly been killed by the attackers.

Udough lamented the prolonged attacks on the community and appealed to the authorities to strengthen security in the area.

“The bandits have been trying to set the whole of Ayilamo ablaze for more than two years now. We call on security personnel, the Benue State Government and the Federal Government to help secure our land and lives,” he said.