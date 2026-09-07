Adeleke Travels To UK For Medical Check-Up After Re-election

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has travelled to Europe for a vacation after the conclusion of the governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor left Nigeria on Sunday, September 6, 2026, according to a statement released by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Rasheed said Adeleke’s trip would include a period of rest as well as medical checks in the United Kingdom.

The governor will also visit other European destinations during the trip, although details of the places he plans to visit have not been made public.

The spokesperson did not state how long Adeleke would remain outside Osun State or when he would return to Nigeria.

The trip comes shortly after the completion of the governorship election process in Osun State where Adeleke won his re-election bid after defeating his closest challenger, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Adeleke will resume his responsibilities in the state after the vacation and medical checks.

His office said the break would allow him to rest and prepare for the next phase of his administration.

“I am taking a short break to refresh and get further prepared to serve the good people of Osun State,” the governor was quoted as saying.