Adeleke’s Camp Speaks On Gov Joining APC After Meeting With Tinubu

The Imole Campaign Council has dismissed speculation that Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is set to leave the Accord Party (A) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the clarification followed Adeleke’s visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, days after the governor secured another term in office in the August 15 governorship election.

The campaign council, which managed Adeleke’s re-election campaign, said the meeting with the President was a routine engagement expected after an off-cycle governorship election.

In a statement on Friday, the Chairman of the council’s Media and Publicity Committee, Bamidele Salam, said there was no political defection plan behind the visit.

Salam said Adeleke’s decision to meet Tinubu was in keeping with the political tradition of newly re-elected governors paying a courtesy visit to the President.

The statement read, “The Imole Campaign Council wishes to state that the visit by Osun State Governor, Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday is in line with customs and political tradition at the conclusion of off cycle elections in Nigeria.”

The council explained that, having won the election, Adeleke had a responsibility to acknowledge the President and show respect to the office of the Commander-in-Chief.

It also recalled that Tinubu had, before the election, repeatedly called on security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure a peaceful and credible poll in Osun.

According to the campaign council, the meeting was also an opportunity for both leaders to discuss the post-election situation in Osun, particularly issues surrounding peace, security and the development of the state.

It said, “The visit also afforded Mr. President as the father of the Nation and the Osun State Governor a platform to discuss issues pertaining to peace, security and progress of Osun State after the tensed election.”

The council’s statement came amid claims that Adeleke’s engagement with Tinubu could be a precursor to his defection to the APC.

It, however, described the reports as speculation without any basis.

The council insisted that Adeleke’s political affiliation was not discussed during his meeting with the President.

The council further stated, “For the avoidance of doubt, the visit of Mr Governor and top members of his Campaign team had absolutely nothing to do with a plan to move from Accord to the All Progressives Congress as being insinuated in certain quarters.

“We wish to state unequivocally that at no stage during the visit to Mr President was the issue of decamping to the APC discussed.”

The campaign council thanked Tinubu for receiving Adeleke and members of his campaign team.

It also urged supporters of the governor to disregard the reports of an impending defection, assuring them that Adeleke remained focused on governing Osun State.