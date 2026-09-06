Political Thugs Attack Rivers NDC Office, Destroy Billboards, Other Campaign Materials

Campaign billboards, banners and other signages belonging to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) have been destroyed following a suspected attack by political thugs at its secretariat in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Naija News learnt that the incident reportedly occurred during the night at the party’s secretariat located in Emohua Town, the headquarters of the local government area.

The attackers allegedly destroyed signages, including large billboards and campaign banners mounted on the building.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, the NDC House of Representatives candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Fugbara Ohaka, condemned the attack, stressing that political differences should not degenerate into violence, intimidation, or property destruction.

While appealing to members and supporters of the party to remain peaceful and law-abiding, Ohaka said the NDC would not be provoked into taking the law into its own hands.

He also called on security agencies to investigate the incident and identify those responsible for destroying the party’s property.

Meanwhile, the candidate for Surulere Federal Constituency I, Adefolaseye Adebayo, has accused the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) of selectively removing her campaign materials from various locations in the state.

Adebayo, a medical surgeon, made the allegation during an interview with Channels Television.

According to her, the alleged removal began shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially opened the campaign period for the 2027 elections

She claimed that the Agency removed her campaign banners while allegedly leaving those of the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in place.

She said some of her supporters contacted her after allegedly witnessing LASAA officials removing her campaign materials from various locations across the constituency.