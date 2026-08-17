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What Obasanjo Told Adeleke During Congratulatory Visit

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Key Takeaways

  • Former President Olusegun Obasanjo urged Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, during a surprise visit in Ede on Sunday to keep delivering good governance.
  • Obasanjo prayed for Adeleke’s success and told him to protect people’s interest, while the governor thanked God and promised not to disappoint Osun people.
  • The visit came hours after INEC declared Adeleke winner with 511,067 votes against APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes, a 66,252 margin.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to continue delivering good governance to the people of Osun State.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo gave the charge on Sunday during his surprise congratulatory visit to Adeleke in Ede following the Governor’s re-election victory.

The former President prayed for Governor Adeleke’s continued success and urged him to always protect the interest of his people.

“Continue to deliver good governance. Continue to meet the needs of your people,” Obasanjo charged the governor.

In his response, Governor Adeleke, who expressed surprise at the visit, appreciated God, the ex-president and the people of Osun State.

He promised to continue to be a loyal servant of the Osun people.

“Baba, I thank you for this surprise visit. I promise never to disappoint God, the Osun people and all lovers of democracy who made our victory possible,’ the governor said.

The visit came hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke winner of the keenly contested poll, handing him a fresh four-year mandate.

Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 444,815 votes.

The margin between the two leading candidates stood at 66,252 votes.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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