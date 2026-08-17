Obasanjo Visits Adeleke After Osun Governorship Victory

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, paid a surprise congratulatory visit to Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, following his reelection in the governorship election held on Saturday, 15th of August, 2026.

Naija News reports that the visit came hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke winner of the keenly contested poll, handing him a fresh four-year mandate.

Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 444,815 votes.

The margin between the two leading candidates stood at 66,252 votes.

INEC officially declared Adeleke winner of the election on Sunday, August 16, 2026, after the collation of results from the state’s 30 local government areas.

The governor won 19 local government areas, while Oyebamiji secured victory in 11.

Among the local government areas won by Adeleke were Ede North, Ede South, Ejigbo, Iwo, Egbedore, Ife North, Ife East, Ife Central, Oriade, Ifelodun, Orolu, Ayedaade, Ayedire, Odo Otin, Boluwaduro, Ilesa West, Ifedayo and Osogbo.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, finished a distant third in the election.

Obasanjo’s visit followed a series of congratulatory messages to the governor after INEC announced the final result.

The former President visited Adeleke to congratulate him on securing a second term and retaining control of the state despite a strong challenge from the APC.

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