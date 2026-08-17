Tinubu Faces Fresh Threat As Three Political Parties Form Alliance

Three political parties have decided to form an alliance to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the three parties are the Accord Party, African Action Congress (AAC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP)

The three presidential candidates, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of Accord, Omoyele Sowore of AAC, and Adewole Adebayo of SDP, reached the agreement after a meeting in Port Harcourt.

According to a statement made available to journalists by the Accord Party Media Office, the presidential candidates deliberated on Nigeria’s democracy, economy and security during the weekend.

The political parties explained that the proposed alliance is an attempt to develop a credible governing alternative based on democratic accountability, economic justice, security, institutional reform, social inclusion and national development.

They resolved to continue consultations with other presidential candidates, political parties, organised labour, civil society organisations, professional associations, youth and women’s groups, traditional institutions and religious bodies.

“The 2027 election must be a genuine contest over Nigeria’s future, rather than a predetermined political coronation. Nigeria belongs to its people. Political power belongs to the people. The ballot belongs to the people,” they stated.

The three candidates resolved to align their political forces towards presenting Nigerians with a joint democratic alternative in 2027

Further consultations, they said, would determine the structure, modalities and presidential candidate of the proposed alliance.

“Nigeria’s multi-party democracy must be preserved. No individual, political party, security agency, electoral official or institution is bigger than the Nigerian Constitution,” they declared.

The Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR) for the South-South and South-East zones was later launched with speakers calling for unity of purpose to rescue the country.