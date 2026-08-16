‘Tinubu Is A Son Of Osun’ – Adeleke Promises To Support His Re-Election

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, following his victory in the governorship election held on Saturday, reaffirmed his endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who contested on the Accord Party (A) platform, described Tinubu as a son of the state.

Adeleke made this commitment during a press conference after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared him the winner.

The Osun State Governor took the opportunity to appreciate the President for his support for a free and fair election in the state.

Adeleke said, “At this point, I must deeply appreciate Mr President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his strong support for a free and fair election.

“Mr President is a son of Osun State, and I hereby reaffirm my earlier endorsement of him for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.”

The Accord Party candidate polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji, who contested on the All Progressives Congress platform and scored 444,815 votes.

Adeleke won 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11. The African Democratic Congress candidate, Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

Adeleke, earlier on Sunday, disclosed that the president called to congratulate him on his victory, adding that he expected Oyebamiji to also call and congratulate him.

He said, “Yes. This is no victor, no vanquished. I want them to come over. I am expecting Oyebamiji to even, as a civilised person, to call me and congratulate me.

“And of course, I want to seize this opportunity to thank Mr President. Mr. President has called me and he has congratulated me. And I thank you, Mr President, for making sure democracy lives on, because you fought for it, Mr President.”