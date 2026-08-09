‘The Way Wike Attacked Cardinal Onaiyekan Does That Make Sense?’ – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has described John Cardinal Onaiyekan as the “Desmond Tutu of Nigeria,” urging him to remain steadfast despite criticisms from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and some government officials.

Naija News reports that George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, said clerics had a responsibility to speak on national issues and should not be discouraged from commenting on policies affecting Nigerians.

He made the remarks on Sunday while reacting to recent criticisms directed at Onaiyekan over his comments on the state of the nation.

“Look at the way Nyesom Wike attacked Cardinal Onaiyekan. Does that make any sense to an average Nigerian?” George asked.

The PDP chieftain criticised arguments that Onaiyekan was speaking only for Catholics or acting on behalf of opposition political interests.

He said, “One government official said Onaiyekan was only speaking for Catholics, as if other Christians, Muslims and atheists are not affected by the policies of this administration.

“Another official said Onaiyekan is working for the opposition.”

George maintained that religious leaders should be free to raise concerns about governance, regardless of which political party is in power.

He urged the Cardinal to draw inspiration from the late South African cleric and anti-apartheid campaigner, Desmond Tutu, who was known for speaking publicly on political and social issues.

George invoked a biblical analogy while criticising those attacking the cleric.

He added, “What is going on now also happened in the Bible. When Pilate asked the people who they wanted crucified, they called for Barabbas to be released and Jesus Christ to be crucified.

“So, if some people are criticising Onaiyekan today, they are behaving like those who chose Barabbas.”

He encouraged Onaiyekan to continue expressing his views on governance and national development.

“I urge the Cardinal to continue to hold the faith and speak the truth without fear. He should keep advising the government on what to do to make Nigeria great,” George added.

The former PDP national officer also appealed to political figures and government officials to exercise restraint when responding to the cleric.

George said, “Onaiyekan is a cardinal and a member of the conclave that elects the Pope. He is over 80 years old. Anybody who wants to grow old should not attack an octogenarian who is also a cleric.”

George also criticised comments made against him by individuals he described as associates of Wike.

He urged political actors to maintain decorum and mutual respect in their public engagements, insisting that disagreement over national issues should not degenerate into personal attacks.