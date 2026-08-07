VIDEO: After Six Months Captivity, Woro Kidnap Victims Arrive Ilorin

Victims of the Woro community attack in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have arrived in Ilorin after spending several months in captivity.

Naija News reports that the rescued abductees arrived late Thursday night and were received at the Nigerian Army’s 2 Division, Sobi Barracks, before being taken to an undisclosed location.

Recall that Naija News had earlier reported the rescue of the victims, and President Bola Tinubu also affirmed the development.

The Kwara State Governor confirmed that the rescued victims received treatment at a health facility and will be received once they are medically certified fit.

The Woro kidnapping refers to the abduction of 176 primarily women and children by armed insurgents during a deadly raid on the Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, Nigeria, on February 3, 2026.

According to reports which emerged shortly after the attack, a group of jihadists stormed the community in what survivors described as a coordinated invasion, unleashing hours of violence that left scores dead and dozens missing.

Residents said more than 50 gunmen invaded Woro around 5 pm, killing indiscriminately and setting houses, shops and offices ablaze.