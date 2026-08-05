Woro: Kwara Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom

Victims abducted by armed men during the Woro kidnapping incident in Kiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have regained their freedom.

Naija News reports that this development was confirmed in a short statement on Wednesday via Whatsapp by the Special Assistant to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on New Media, Olayinka Fafoluyi.

While appreciating President Bola Tinubu, the security forces and other stakeholders involved in achieving the rescue, Fafoluyi said more details will be made available later.

He wrote, “Breaking: Woro Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom

“Alihamdulillaah and kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, security forces, and everyone who played a role in this huge feat. We are grateful!

“Details later…”

Naija News reports that the Woro kidnapping refers to the abduction of 176 women and children by armed insurgents during a deadly raid on the Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, Nigeria, on February 3, 2026.

According to reports which emerged shortly after the attack, a group of jihadists stormed the community in what survivors described as a coordinated invasion, unleashing hours of violence that left scores dead and dozens missing.

Residents said more than 50 gunmen invaded Woro around 5 pm, killing indiscriminately and setting houses, shops and offices ablaze.