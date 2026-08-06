No Cause For Panic Over Abuja Tremor – FG Assures Residents

The Federal Government has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory to remain calm after an earth tremor was recorded in parts of Abuja, assuring the public that there is no immediate threat to lives or property.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, gave the assurance on Wednesday following reports that several buildings in the nation’s capital experienced light shaking on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Lara Owoeye-Wise, the minister also directed the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to provide him with hourly updates on seismic activities around Abuja for continuous assessment and possible action by other relevant government agencies.

Although Alake is currently in Washington, DC, United States, where he is holding discussions with American investors on joint venture opportunities in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, he said the safety of residents remains a priority.

He instructed the NGSA to intensify monitoring of the situation and keep him regularly informed of any developments.

The minister said the government had already put proactive measures in place to ensure the safety of residents and protect public and private property.

He urged Abuja residents to remain calm and continue with their normal daily activities without fear.

According to the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, the earth tremor occurred on August 4 and was detected by its Seismic Monitoring Station located in Utako, Abuja.

The agency said the tremor was recorded at exactly 11:23:27 a.m., adding that it originated from a depth of about one kilometre beneath the earth’s surface.

It explained that the seismic movement travelled about four kilometres within five seconds, causing light vibrations that were felt in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

The NGSA described the incident as a light earth tremor, rating it between I and II on the Mercalli Intensity Scale, a level that is generally considered too weak to cause structural damage.

According to the agency, the tremor may have caused temporary discomfort and fear among residents but does not pose any danger.

The agency stated, “This is a characteristic feature of a surface earth tremor that poses no threat to lives and properties except for the discomfort of the shake and fear of possible destruction.”

Reassuring the public, Alake said the NGSA would continue to closely monitor seismic activities in and around Abuja and provide timely updates where necessary.

He stressed that there was no reason for panic, adding that residents should go about their lawful activities while experts continue to monitor the situation.

The minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to public safety, saying relevant agencies would remain on alert and respond promptly if there were any changes in the situation.