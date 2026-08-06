Kwankwaso Praises Tinubu Over Security Gains, Urges Opposition To Give Credit

The Director of Finance at the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for the security breakthrough in several parts of the country.

Naija News reports the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain expressed his approval when he hosted reporters in Kano following the reported rescue of 176 residents of Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State,

He urged opposition figures to acknowledge government security successes whenever they occur.

The Kano-born politician praised President Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Ministers of Defence and the Service Chiefs for what he called a coordinated effort that culminated in the victims’ safe rescue.

According to him, the successful operation demonstrates that the administration’s security strategy is yielding measurable results.

“The opposition should learn to appreciate the government’s efforts whenever there is a breakthrough in addressing the country’s security challenges,” he said.

Kwankwaso further expressed optimism that the nation’s security situation would continue to improve, adding, “This successful rescue is a clear testament that, sooner rather than later, the challenge of insecurity will become a thing of the past.”

He further argued that President Tinubu’s security initiatives are gaining increasing recognition, particularly in Northern Nigeria, and predicted that many Nigerians would reward the administration with their support.

“The President’s supporters are visible and can be counted. They will come out in large numbers to vote for him, not those who only spread negativity on social media and radio stations,” Kwankwaso stated.

He maintained that while criticism remains a vital component of democracy, the opposition should also be willing to give credit where it is due, especially when government actions produce positive outcomes for citizens.