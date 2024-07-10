Tinubu Mourns Over Death Of House Of Reps Member, Akinremi ‘Jagaban’

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to the family of the late Honourable Olaide Akinremi, the lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Naija News reported that Akinremi, a two-term lawmaker and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), passed away on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2024, after a brief illness. He was aged 51.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commiserated with members of the National Assembly, friends, and associates of the deceased over this profound loss.

President Tinubu also prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and strength to his family at this difficult time.

We Will Invest More In Arts – Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu has said his administration would invest more in arts to bridge the gap between the past and present and to serve as education for the young generations.

President Tinubu said arts and the entertainment industry are very important for the education of future generations.

The President, said this at a stage production of a play titled “Abibatu Mogaji: An Opera”, staged at the Conference Centre of the State House, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The stage play held in honour of Tinubu’s late mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, was produced by Ola Awakan, and was written and directed by Ahmed Yerima.

President Tinubu described his late mother as a disciplinarian. He said he would not have achieved much in life without his mother.