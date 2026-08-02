Fire Guts Lagos Airport Terminal

A fire has broken out at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State, with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirming that emergency responders are working to contain the blaze.

Naija News reports that FAAN disclosed the incident in a statement posted on its official page on Sunday, saying its Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service had been deployed to the scene.

The airport authority said its firefighting team was responding to the incident and working to prevent the situation from escalating.

FAAN stated, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the public that a fire incident has occurred at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.”

“The FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service (ARFFS) is currently responding to the incident and working diligently to contain the situation.”

The authority also said there had been no reports of casualties or loss of life.

“There have been no reported casualties or loss of life. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” FAAN stated.

Naija News understands that Sunday’s incident comes months after another fire disrupted operations at the airport.

In February, a fire at Terminal 1 reportedly destroyed critical air-to-ground communication systems used by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

The incident reportedly forced air traffic controllers to rely on emergency backup equipment to sustain flight operations.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Farouk Umar, described the damage as a major setback to aviation operations, saying the fire had “affected our air-to-ground communication completely.”

Umar disclosed that the agency had to deploy backup systems from other locations to keep the Lagos airport operational, while inbound flights were temporarily suspended during the emergency.

“The truth of the matter is that with what I have seen, we have a lot to do when we are out of the situation. It is going to be very difficult for me to tell the magnitude of the loss; it will take us a while to do so,” SaharaReporters quoted Umar as saying after inspecting the damaged facility.

The February fire occurred at the old terminal of the airport, which was undergoing a multibillion-naira renovation at the time.

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport has recorded other fire-related incidents in the past.

In September 2023, smoke was reported at the international wing of the airport. FAAN later attributed the incident to a suspected electrical spark in the ceiling of the baggage hall at Terminal 1.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the cause of Sunday’s fire at Terminal 2 had not been disclosed.