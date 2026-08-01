What Judge Told Me When I Appeared In Court As Lawyer Despite Being A Musician – Falz

Nigerian rapper and lawyer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has recalled an experience from his early career when he combined legal practice with music.

Naija News reports that Falz said he worked as a lawyer at his father’s law firm while also building his career in the entertainment industry.

He explained that practising lawyers in Nigeria are not officially allowed to engage in another profession at the same time.

The singer in an interview with Jermaine said he appeared in court on several occasions while working as a legal practitioner and once had an encounter with a judge who appeared to know about his music career.

According to Falz, during one court sitting, he introduced himself before the judge as the lawyer representing a client.

He said the judge then subtly asked him whether he was the person involved in another activity outside the law.

Falz explained that the judge did not mention music directly but made a coded reference to his other career.

He said he admitted that he was the person the judge was referring to, after which the judge allowed him to continue with the case.

He said: “There was a day in court I announced my appearance, ‘With profound respect, my Lord, Folarin Falana appearing for the plaintiff’. And the judge said, ‘Council, are you not the one doing something else on the side?’ He said it in a coded way.”