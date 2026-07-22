2027: ‘We Are Not Angry Enough’ – Falz Tells Nigerians

Nigerian entertainer and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has called on citizens to participate actively in the 2027 general elections, insisting that the ballot remains a major tool for holding political leaders accountable.

Naija News reports that Falz said Nigerians must show greater concern about the country’s political direction and resist attempts to convince them that their votes do not count.

He spoke on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

The musician said more citizens needed to pay attention to political developments and respond to issues affecting the country.

Falz stated, “It looks like a lot of people are listening. I’m hoping that even more people will listen and be encouraged.

“One thing that we keep on saying is, we’re not enraged enough. We’re not angry enough. We need to react more.”

Falz added that while citizens often criticise public officials, they must also examine their own roles in demanding accountability.

“A lot of times, we speak truth to power and point fingers, but we have to challenge ourselves also,” he said.

The activist identified first-time voters as an important group ahead of the 2027 elections, urging them to register and take part in the electoral process.

According to him, young Nigerians entering the voting population could influence the outcome of the polls if they participated in large numbers.

“The most important people for this are first-time voters,” he said.

Falz rejected the belief that elections were predetermined and votes had no effect on the outcome. He argued that the efforts made by politicians to influence voters and manipulate results showed that the ballot remained important.

He said, “If our votes didn’t matter, politicians would not be doing everything within their power to try and influence results.

“If votes didn’t matter, there would not be vote buying.”

The entertainer said widespread participation could make it more difficult for electoral results to be altered. He urged Nigerians to unite around their preferred political choices and turn out in overwhelming numbers.

“If there is an overwhelming majority of people moving in a certain direction, it will be impossible for them to cheat,” Falz said.

He called on eligible Nigerians, particularly young and first-time voters, to obtain their voter cards and prepare to exercise their franchise in the 2027 elections.