Court Refuses To Vary Bail Condition For Miyetti Allah Leader, Bello Bodejo

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday, July 23, 2026, declined to deliver a ruling on the application for bail condition variation filed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore leader, Bello Bodejo.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on July 9, 2026, arraigned Bodejo on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of $ 2.33 million.

Naija News recalls that on Monday, July 20, 2026, the court granted him bail in the sum of ₦2 billion with two sureties in like sum and held that the two sureties must be responsible citizens, of which one must be an owner of landed property within the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.

The court further directed that one of the sureties must present tax clearance certificates covering 2023 to 2025. In addition, the court ordered the defendant to deposit his passport with the court and directed the Court Registrar to notify the Nigeria Immigration Service of the passport seizure.

It also barred the defendant from travelling outside the country or outside the jurisdiction of the court without the prior permission of the court and adjourned till October 5, 6 and 7, 2026, for commencement of trial.

Unable to meet the bail conditions, Bodejo, through his counsel, M. E Sheriff, on July 21, 2026, made an application to the court, praying the court to lessen the bail conditions.

At the hearing on Thursday, the defence counsel asked the court to scale down the bail bond from ₦2 billion to ₦300 million, with one surety in like sum, while the prosecution counsel, Fatai Erewuimi, informed the court of his counter-affidavit, filed on July 22, 2026, wherein he urged the court to discountenance the application and maintain the status quo ante in the interest of justice.

Justice Ekwo, in his response, disclosed that the annual vacation of the courts, which begins on August 3, 2026, makes it impossible for him to see to the conclusion of arguments on the application and deliver a ruling.

“There is no way I can take this application and rule before we proceed on vacation. I am of the opinion that you approach a vacation judge to attend to the matter and take the ruling, after which the file should be returned for trial for this court to proceed. The adjourned dates for the trial of this case are maintained,” he said.