Xenophobia: Reps Probe Losses Suffered By Nigerians In South Africa

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the human and economic losses suffered by Nigerians as a result of recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The lawmakers also directed relevant committees of the House to explore possible avenues for compensating victims and recommend stronger diplomatic measures to protect Nigerians living and doing business in the country.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Babajimi Benson, during plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmaker called for a comprehensive assessment of the casualties, destruction of property and economic losses suffered by Nigerians during repeated attacks in South Africa.

The development came as the President of the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa, Frank Onyekwelu, said South Africans were beginning to experience the economic consequences of attacks on foreign-owned businesses, Naija News reports.

Moving the motion, Benson recalled Nigeria’s important role in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

He said Nigeria committed huge diplomatic, financial and political resources towards supporting South Africa’s liberation from apartheid rule.

However, he expressed concern that despite the historic relationship between both countries, Nigerians living legally in South Africa had continued to face xenophobic attacks for almost two decades.

“Nigerians residing lawfully in the Republic of South Africa have, for nearly two decades, remained recurrent targets of xenophobic violence characterised by killings, mob attacks, physical assaults, arson, looting of businesses, destruction of properties, forced displacement, intimidation and hate campaigns principally directed at African migrants,” Benson said.

The lawmaker recalled major outbreaks of xenophobic violence in 2008, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

According to him, the attacks not only resulted in the loss of lives and property but also created diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and South Africa.

He said some of the incidents had led to emergency evacuations of Nigerians from the country.

Benson also raised concerns over renewed anti-foreigner campaigns allegedly being promoted by groups such as Operation Dudula, saying the activities had increased fears among Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Onyekwelu said the economic consequences of the attacks were beginning to affect South African communities.

Speaking on Channels Television, he said the closure and destruction of foreign-owned businesses had made it difficult for some South Africans to access affordable goods and services in their communities.

“The reality is beginning to catch up with them. It’s one thing to demand that foreigners leave; it’s another to face the consequences afterwards. We have seen South Africans asking foreign business owners to return because they can no longer access affordable goods nearby,” he said.

Onyekwelu added that commercial activities had also suffered in areas where foreign-owned businesses were targeted.

“Businesses in many city centres have shut down, cash circulation has slowed, and commercial activity has declined significantly,” he said.

According to him, the situation shows that foreign nationals, including Nigerians, play an important role in South Africa’s local economy.

‘Nigerians Still Face Daily Threats’

The NICASA president said Nigerians in South Africa continued to face xenophobic attacks despite efforts by government authorities and community leaders to reduce tensions.

He disclosed that the association received daily reports of threats and attacks through its provincial leadership structures across South Africa’s nine provinces.

Onyekwelu said many Nigerians had lost their homes, businesses and years of investments after being forced to flee areas where they felt unsafe.

He added that some Nigerians were among the nearly 1,500 citizens who had been evacuated from South Africa following previous attacks and security concerns.

He said the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg and the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria had asked affected Nigerians to document and register their losses.

According to him, the documentation would help in keeping proper records of the losses and could support future claims for compensation.

Onyekwelu also cited a recent attack on a Nigerian-owned mechanic workshop on July 5, during which more than 25 vehicles were reportedly destroyed by fire.

He said incidents like this had continued to cause serious financial losses for Nigerians who had invested their savings and years of hard work in South Africa.

The NICASA president condemned the tendency to blame all Nigerians for the alleged criminal activities of a few individuals.

“Nigerians are being unfairly judged because of the actions of a few individuals. Nationality is not criminality,” he said.

He called for Nigerians and other foreign nationals to be treated fairly and protected from violence, regardless of their nationality.

Onyekwelu also accused some South African politicians of exploiting anti-foreigner sentiments to gain political support.

He said Nigerians and other African migrants were sometimes used as scapegoats during political campaigns, leaving them exposed to attacks and discrimination.

According to him, foreign nationals had become “collateral victims” of political campaigns driven by anti-immigrant sentiments.