‘We Are Not Done With Iran, It Will Take 25 Years To Rebuild’ – Trump Threatens

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has warned that the US military could launch a fresh attack on Iran, saying the country is not yet finished with its campaign against Tehran.

Trump specifically identified Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried nuclear facility near Natanz, as a possible target for a future US military strike.

Western intelligence agencies reportedly suspect that Iran is developing an undeclared uranium enrichment facility at the site.

Naija News reports that Trump issued the threat on Tuesday while speaking to reporters during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House.

The US President said American forces could target the facility in the coming days, warning that the attack would be carried out with significant force.

Trump said, “We’ll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily.”

He acknowledged that it was unusual for a president to publicly announce a military target in advance but insisted that Iran would be unable to prevent the planned action.

Trump said he would not normally reveal the targets of US military operations but added, “There’s not a thing they can do about it.”

The threat comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran and follows renewed military exchanges in the Middle East.

Trump also dismissed the possibility of the United States immediately ending its military involvement in the conflict.

According to him, Iran would need decades to rebuild its nuclear and military infrastructure following the damage caused by the ongoing conflict.

He said, “If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild. Okay, and we’re not finished at all…we’re not leaving right now.”

Trump’s comments suggest that the United States is prepared to maintain pressure on Iran and could launch further attacks against targets it believes are connected to the country’s nuclear programme.

The latest threat came as Iran intensified its attacks across the Middle East on Tuesday. Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain were reportedly among the countries affected by the latest strikes.

The development came about two weeks after the conflict between Iran and the United States resumed, raising fears that the confrontation could spread further across the region.

The renewed attacks have increased concerns over the security of US allies and other countries in the Middle East, as well as the potential impact of the conflict on global energy supplies and regional stability.

Pickaxe Mountain, located near Iran’s main nuclear facilities around Natanz, has attracted the attention of Western intelligence agencies because of its location deep underground.

The facility is believed to be difficult to reach with conventional military attacks because of its depth and protective infrastructure.