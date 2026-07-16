Police Insist On Autopsy For Mary Habila Who Died In Umahi’s Residence

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said a post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body of a 26-year-old physiotherapist, Mary Habila, who died at the Uburu residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

The command said the forensic examination was necessary to establish the actual cause of death, despite opposition from the deceased’s family.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in a statement dated July 15, 2026, amid public concern over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the command, the incident was first reported on June 27 after the Divisional Police Officer of Ohaozara Division received information about a medical emergency involving Habila.

“On 27th June 2026, Ebonyi State Police Command received a distress call from the Divisional Police Officer, Ohaozara Division, reporting a medical emergency involving Miss Mary Habila and requesting his presence at David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Uburu,” the statement read.

The police said Habila had already been certified dead by the time the DPO arrived at the hospital.

The command said, “On arrival, the DPO was informed by hospital authorities that Miss Mary Habila had been brought in dead.

“He immediately briefed the Commissioner of Police, who directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation.”

Preliminary investigations showed that Habila and another colleague were members of the medical team attached to the Works Minister.

The police said they had accompanied Umahi to his hometown in Uburu before Habila died in a room within the minister’s residential compound.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased and a colleague formed part of the medical team attached to the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu, where she died in a room within the compound of his residence,” the statement added.

The command said detectives from the SCID had visited the residence and obtained statements from persons considered relevant to the investigation.

It added that arrangements were being made to engage a pathologist to conduct the post-mortem examination.

The police said, “The command has since commenced a comprehensive investigation. Detectives have visited the scene and obtained statements from relevant persons.

“The command is set to engage the services of a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination that will help determine the cause of death and support the ongoing inquiry.”

Family Opposes Examination

The police acknowledged that Habila’s relatives had objected to an autopsy being conducted on her body.

It, however, maintained that the examination was indispensable because of the sensitive nature of the case and the need to establish the facts.

The command said, “The family of the deceased has, however, claimed that they do not want any autopsy performed on their daughter.

“The command nonetheless considers the examination necessary, given the sensitive nature of the case and the imperative of establishing the true cause of death.”

The command said investigators were waiting for Habila’s relatives or a duly authorised representative to be present before the examination could proceed.

“The command therefore awaits the attendance of the family or their duly appointed representative, as their presence is essential to the conduct of the post-mortem examination,” it stated.

The police assured the public that the investigation would be handled professionally and without bias.

“The Ebonyi State Police Command assures the public of a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation into this matter and will provide further updates as the case progresses,” the statement added.