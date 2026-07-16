Mary Habila: Umahi Demands Autopsy

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has requested an autopsy on Mary Habila, a staff member who died at his residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State, on June 27, 2026.

He urged the Nigeria Police Force to engage qualified forensic pathologists to establish the actual cause of Habila’s death.

Naija News reports that the Minister made the request in a letter signed by his lawyers, Roy O. Umahi and Roy D. Umahi (SAN) and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Habila, who worked with the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, was on secondment to the Federal Ministry of Works in Mabushi, Abuja.

According to the letter, she died in a building within the minister’s residence at Umunaga, Uburu, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The lawyers explained that the building was used to accommodate staff and other persons attached to the minister, and was separate from the apartment where Umahi resides.

“On the night of her death, the deceased and another lady, a physiotherapist, were the only occupants of the building,” the letter stated.

The minister also requested that the police withhold the release of Habila’s remains to anyone, including her next of kin, Tanko Habila Wisdom of Sabon Gari, Nok, Jaba Local Government Area, Kaduna State, pending the conclusion of the autopsy and other investigations.

The letter said the request was aimed at preserving the integrity of the investigation, preventing speculation and ensuring that the circumstances surrounding her death were properly established before burial.

Umahi urged the police to treat the matter with urgency in the interest of justice.