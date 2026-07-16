Family Gives Update On Mary Habila’s Burial

The family of the late 26-year-old Mary Habila has confirmed that her burial, earlier scheduled for Friday, July 17, has been postponed indefinitely.

A statement on Thursday by the family confirmed that the postponement follows the refusal of the Ebonyi State Police Command to release her body without first conducting an autopsy.

The statement, signed by Elisha Haruna on behalf of the family, stated that the burial would no longer be held on Friday due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We wish to inform family, friends and well-wishers that the burial ceremony of our beloved daughter, Mary Habila, has been postponed until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement read in part.

The family also apologised for the sudden change in plans and appealed for understanding, assuring sympathisers that a new burial date would be communicated once arrangements are concluded.

Naija News reports that the update comes amid the controversy surrounding Habila’s death, which reportedly occurred at the residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

The Ebonyi State Police Command has maintained that an autopsy is necessary to determine the actual cause of death and has declined to release the body until the examination is completed, despite the family’s objections.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has denied any involvement in the death of Mary Habila, who died in his residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Naija News reports that Umahi said Habila was like a daughter to him.

While denying any form of complicity in her death, the Minister described attempts to link him to the incident as “politics taken too far.”

According to him, the late Habila had worked closely with him for years and had a history of medical challenges for which he personally funded treatment.

He also revealed that his late aide complained of bleeding from her nose during a phone conversation with her boyfriend shortly before she was found dead, as he insisted there was no evidence of foul play in the incident.