Mary Habila: Umahi’s Aide Fires Back, Sends Warning To Obidient Movement

The media aide to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, Francis Nwaze, has warned that those making false allegations against his principal must come with proof.

Naija News reports that Nwaze’s warning comes amidst allegations that 26-year-old physiotherapist, Mary Habila, was found dead in Umahi’s residence under questionable circumstances.

The incident has sparked calls for an independent investigation.

Many Nigerians have demanded a thorough probe to establish the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death.

Her burial, which was scheduled to take place this week, was halted by activists and other concerned stakeholders pending the outcome of an autopsy.

Reacting in a post shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday night, Nwaze warned against making unsubstantiated accusations against Umahi.

He described the allegations as baseless, claiming that political interests may be fueling the controversy.

Nwaze warned that being a member of the Obidient Movement does not grant immunity from telling the truth.

“He who alleges must prove. Before making claims simply because you have a phone and can type, ensure you have credible evidence to support them.

“Being an Obidient, or being sponsored by a politician to make unfounded allegations, does not grant anyone immunity from the responsibility to tell the truth or substantiate their claims,” he wrote.