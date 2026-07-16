Mary Habila’s Family Opposes Autopsy On Daughter’s Body

The family of the deceased physiotherapist, Mary Habila, who was found dead at the residence of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has expressed opposition to an autopsy on their daughter.

Naija News reports that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ebonyi State command disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He stated that the Command has insisted on conducting a post-mortem examination into the death of Habila.

The command said preliminary findings showed that the deceased and a colleague were members of the medical team attached to the minister and had accompanied him to his hometown in Uburu, where she died in a room within the compound of his residence.

He said detectives had visited the scene and obtained statements from relevant persons, adding that the command would engage the services of a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and support the ongoing investigation.

“According to the statement, the police received a distress call on June 27, 2026, from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ohaozara Division, regarding a medical emergency involving Habila and requesting his presence at the David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Uburu.

“On arrival, the DPO was informed by hospital authorities that Miss Mary Habila had been brought in dead. He immediately briefed the Commissioner of Police, who directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation,” Ukandu stated.

He added that preliminary findings indicated that the deceased and a colleague were part of the medical team attached to the Minister of Works and had accompanied him to Uburu, where she died.

Ukandu said the family of the deceased had expressed opposition to an autopsy on their daughter, but the command considered the examination necessary due to the circumstances surrounding the case.

“The Command, therefore, awaits the attendance of the family or their duly appointed representative, as their presence is essential to the conduct of the post-mortem examination,” he said

The police spokesman assured the public that the investigation would be conducted in a thorough, transparent and impartial manner, adding that further updates would be provided as the inquiry progresses.