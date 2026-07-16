Umahi: Colleague Recounts Mary Habila’s Final Moments

Fresh details have emerged on the circumstances surrounding the death of Mary Habila, a nurse attached to the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences and seconded to the Federal Ministry of Works.

Naija News reports that the latest account came from Anita Baaki, a physiotherapist and close friend of the deceased, who narrated Habila’s final moments in a sworn affidavit filed before the Ebonyi State High Court.

Baaki said she was among ministry officials who travelled from Abuja to Ebonyi State on June 24, 2026, for an official assignment under the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

According to the affidavit, members of the delegation were accommodated in adjoining rooms in a staff chalet within the minister’s country home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Baaki clarified that the building was reserved for staff members and associates and was not part of the minister’s private residence.

She explained that she and Habila occupied separate but adjoining rooms during the official trip.

Recalling the events of June 26, Baaki said that Habila returned from a salon and stopped by her room to show off her new hairstyle.

She said the pair spent some time chatting and joking before the nurse excused herself for the night.

“Mary told me she was tired and wanted to take a shower before sleeping. That was the last time I saw her alive,” Baaki stated.

Baaki said she became worried the following morning when Habila failed to come out of her room as she normally would.

After several telephone calls went unanswered, she decided to check on her colleague personally.

Finding the door locked from the inside and receiving no response after repeated knocks, she alerted a domestic staff member to help search the premises.

When it became clear that Habila was nowhere to be found in the compound, other staff members were informed.

According to the affidavit, the room was eventually forced open. Habila was found lying unconscious on the floor close to the door.

She was immediately rushed to the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital for emergency medical attention.

However, doctors at the facility confirmed that she was dead on arrival.

Baaki stated in her affidavit that she made the statement voluntarily and without pressure from any individual or authority.

She explained that the account was intended solely to assist official investigations into the circumstances surrounding her colleague’s death.