Oyo Honours Civilians, Security Personnel Killed During School Kidnap, Rescue (Full List)

The Oyo State Government has paid tribute to civilians and security personnel who lost their lives during the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the government described the deceased as heroes whose sacrifices would remain remembered, while pledging support for their bereaved families.

In a memorial message posted on its official 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, the government expressed gratitude for the safe return of the abducted victims but said the successful rescue could not erase the pain caused by the deaths recorded during the incident.

The government extended its condolences to the families of those who died and promised to stand by them during the period of mourning.

The statement read, “While we express gratitude for the safe return of the children and teachers abducted from Oriire LGA, we also wish to honour those who lost their lives.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We commit to supporting them during this trying period. May their souls rest in peace.”

The state government accompanied the tribute with an “In Memoriam” list containing the names of civilians and security personnel who reportedly died in connection with the Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota abduction incident.

The civilians listed by the government were Michael Oyedokun, John Olaleye, Joel Adesiyan and Oluwasegun Akanni.

The military and security personnel named were Lieutenant F. A. Isaac, Adigun Saibu, Isa Saliu and Rafiu Ayuba.

The government also listed an unidentified soldier among those who lost their lives.

Victims Spent 57 Days In Captivity

The pupils and teachers were abducted during coordinated attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15.

They regained their freedom after spending about 57 days in captivity following an operation carried out by security agencies.

The rescue brought relief to the victims’ families and school communities after weeks of uncertainty over their safety.

Two teachers, Michael Oyedokun and Esiyan Adegboye, were reported killed during the abduction.

Adegboye’s body was recovered and buried shortly after the attack, while Oyedokun’s remains had yet to be found.

Oyedokun’s family had appealed to President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to intensify efforts to recover his remains for a befitting burial.