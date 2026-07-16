‘Nigeria Has No Business Being Poor’ – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has asserted that Nigeria is a great nation and has no business being poor.

Naija News reports Shettima made the remark on Wednesday while delivering a keynote address at the Agric, Development and Investment Summit in Abuja.

According to Shettima, Nigeria has the potential to be one of the richest countries in the world, adding that certain parts of the country can be fertile ground for wealth.

He said, “Indonesia is an oil producing but in 2025 it earned 25 billion dollars from 53 tons of crude palm oil while exporting only 32 million tons, its revenue exceeded more than Nigeria’s oil revenue with just 50 percent of what Indonesia earned from oil palm export.

“The Niger Delta is the third largest Delta in the world, and what do people in Mariculture do? Fish farming like Salmond, Tuner, lobsters, and the Delta is endowed with those resources.

“In this great nation of ours, we have no business being poor, we have the potential to be one of the richest countries in the world. There are certain parts of this country where money can grow, you can plant money and harvest tremendous money resources.”

Meanwhile, Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu never plays the blame game and is ready to take responsibility for all his decisions.

According to Shettima, President Tinubu recognises that for everything that happens in his administration, the buck stops at his table.

The Vice President categorically disclosed that President Tinubu usually gets angry when anyone criticises the late former President Muhammadu Buhari because he is ready to take responsibility for every one of his own actions.

Shettima made the submission on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking at the Agric Development and Investment Summit, where he described President Tinubu as a game-changer who is ready to make far-reaching decisions to reposition Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, some of the reforms instituted by the Tinubu administration are already yielding results, adding that Nigeria is central to every good thing set to happen in Africa.

He appealed to all stakeholders, including development partners, to support the government in the task of repositioning the country.